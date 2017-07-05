Margaret Louise Yost
July 5, 2017 11:36 AM
Name: Margaret Louise Yost
Parents: Kathleen Carrigan and Richard Yost of Alton
Birth weight: 7 lbs 9 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 7:29 AM
Date: June 29, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Melanie (11); Carter (7); Mya (5)
Grandparents: Ricky & Kimberley King, Jerseyville;
James & Donna Carrigan, Brighton