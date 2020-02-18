GRAFTON - Join Grafton this Saturday, February 22 to participate in MARDI GRAS-FTON. Enjoy Mardi Gras Grafton Style starting at Drifters’ with a Bangin’ Noise Parade starting at 2:00 pm. We will be led by a BRASS BAND and ask everyone to bring your POTS & PANS or whatever you want to play, everyone is welcome! Wear your best MARDI GRAS-FTON costume or come as you are. There will a prize for the BEST COSTUME! We will march down to the HAWG PIT to get our party on! There will be specials at most businesses in town to celebrate out first Annual MARDI GRAS-FTON!

Drifters: SPECIALS before and after the parade GUMBO - BEIGNETS - CRAWFISH! Music with Steve Mellas of Outlaw Opry from 5–9.

Hawg Pit: JAMBALAYA - SHRIMP BOIL. Music with Jake Weber from 3–7.

Uncle Andy’s Store: $5.00 off any in-store purchase of $25 or more.

Wellness by Stephanie: Enjoy time at the spa!! 30 minute oxygen treatment with CBD, and a 30 minute Hyperbaric treatment for $100

White Pelican & Count Me Inn: Book Saturday at The White Pelican or Count Me Inn and get Friday or Sunday FREE!

Take a ride in Grafton’s new sky tour and observe the best view in the Midwest. Enjoy the winter season at its best in the wonderful atmosphere of our indoor ice rink located at The Loading Dock. Stroll along Main Street and check out unique shops, wineries, bars, and restaurants.

Many of our beautiful guest houses and lodges offer winter getaway specials and packages. To book your stay, go to www.graftonilchamber.com

