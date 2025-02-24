Article continues after sponsor message

GRANITE CITY/WORDEN - The Mardi Gras party is coming to southwest Illinois on Saturday, March 1 when the Granite City Mardi Gras Celebration returns to the city and the popular ‘redneck party’ – Wordi Gras - takes to the streets of Worden.

Granite City’s Mardi Gras fun starts with a parade at 1 p.m. winding through downtown ending at Civic Park. The Civic Park Block Party starts after the parade from 2 to 6 p.m. and includes family-friendly fun at Alligator Alley, food and drink vendors and live music by Sweetie and The Toothaches and Baywolfe. There will also be vendors on site for those who want to shop.

Wordi Gras, the self-proclaimed ‘Redneck Mardi Gras’ brings the party to Worden, a small Route 66 community in Madison County. The event kicks off at Noon with live music and food and drink vendors. The famous Wordi Gras parade steps off at 3 p.m. and includes a procession of floats, tractors, trucks cars and more.

