Marcus & Michelle's Love Story
Couples names: Marcus & Michelle
City: Alton
Date met or started dating: November 22, 2019
Date married: October 22, 2022
What makes your relationship special? We fell in love as young teenagers, but life took us In two different directions for over 28yrs. We both had two beautiful children each & learned a lot about life and it's lessons. Our love feels like we were never apart. We have blended our growing families & we are enjoying life together. Our bond is stronger than ever!
Share a memory you have made together: We make new memories everyday. Our lives are blessed.
