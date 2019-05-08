GREENVILLE, Ill. – Marcoot Jersey Creamery announced today the nationwide launch of their new and delicious frozen treat, Marcoot Extreme Ice – which contains crushed fruit and fresh sweet cream whey – as they continue to expand operations out of Greenville, Illinois.

“After we began making cheese, we found ourselves with an excess amount of whey we had to get creative with,” says President Amy Marcoot. “Since whey is packed with protein, we thought why not make it into a delectable treat our customers could enjoy just like ice cream without the fat.”

Marcoot Extreme Ice is currently available in the Marcoot Country Store, Dierbergs Markets, the Renaissance St. Louis Airport Hotel, Midtown Market, and Mannino's Market. Flavors include strawberry, mango, and strawberry banana with more coming soon.

Marcoot’s whey, a byproduct of cheesemaking, comes from the creamery’s primarily grass-fed cattle. Specifically, Marcoot raises Jersey cows, which are known for producing excellent, rich, and high-quality milk.

This product, sold in 5 oz. containers, provides 20 grams of protein and zero grams of fat per serving. There is no added sugar and contains crushed fruit. Marcoot Extreme Ice is a healthy alternative for athletes, kids, and adults who want a sweet treat.

ABOUT MARCOOT JERSEY CREAMERY

Marcoot is a seventh-generation family-owned Jersey dairy farm in Greenville, Illinois. The family is passionate about the quality of their farm, milk, and products, and they are pleased to share that passion with you and your family. Marcoot Jersey Creamery handcrafts only the highest-quality artisan and farmstead cheeses, and many other products including fruit and whey ices, primarily grass-fed beef, clover honey, and more.

For more information, visit https://marcootjerseycreamery.com/.

