GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School’s Marching Warriors earned top honors at the 2025 Greater St. Louis Marching Band Festival on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

The event took place on the campus of Belleville West High School and was organized in partnership with the parents of the Belleville East and West Bands.

For the third time this year, the Warriors were named Grand Champions.

Granite City secured first place in their class and received awards for Best Music, Best Visual Effect, and Best Color Guard.

The festival brought together marching bands from the region to compete and showcase their performances.

