EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School Marching Band, known as the Marching Tigers, will hold its final community performance after the Edwardsville football game on Friday night at the EHS Sports Complex, Tiger Stadium. This free event will showcase the band’s show for the 2024-25 season, titled "The Origins of E-vil."

The performance marks the culmination of a busy competition season for the Marching Tigers, who will also compete at the Bands of America (BOA) St. Louis Super Regional at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. Additionally, the band will perform during halftime at the senior night home football game against DeSmet on the same day. Should the Marching Tigers qualify for the finals at the BOA St. Louis, they will perform again on Saturday.

This past weekend, the Marching Tigers participated in the BOA Indy Super Regional in Indianapolis, where they performed at Lucas Oil Stadium. The band placed ninth in their class and 35th overall, competing against 88 other bands from eight states over the two-day event.

“Even though we didn’t make it to the finals round, we had fun and learned a lot,” said Director Ryan Lipscomb. “Plus, we received helpful recommendations and know what to work on for next year.” The directors have plans to attend the Grand Nationals in 2025, also held at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The recent trip to Indianapolis was supported by dozens of parent volunteers, who helped chaperone the 144 marching band students, unload and assemble large props, and organize group meals.

The Edwardsville High School Band, directed by Ryan Lipscomb and associate director Dean Anderson, encompasses various ensembles, including the Marching Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band, Pep Band, Color Guard, and Winter Guard.

Marching Tigers 2023 Competition Results

9/9 Metro East Marching Classic (O’Fallon, IL) –Grand Champion & 1st Place, class 4A

9/17 Tiger Ambush Classic -Exhibition & Hosts

10/7 Greater STL Marching Band Festival (Belleville, IL) –

Grand Champion & 1st Place, class 4A

10/21 Illinois State Marching Band Championships (Normal, IL)—8th Place

10/27-28 BOA St. Louis Super Regional (STL, MO) – 24th place

