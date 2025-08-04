COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville High School’s Marching Kahoks kicked off their band camp with a week full of color and heat, setting the stage for their upcoming Community Preview Night. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at Kahok Stadium.

During the second week of band camp, students embraced vibrant spirit days, featuring themes such as Tye-Dye on Monday, Band Together on Tuesday, Beach on Wednesday, and Section Color on Thursday.

Article continues after sponsor message

The camp began with bright colors including white, pink, and purple, which was noted as a favorite.

As the weather is expected to cool down this week, the Marching Kahoks prepare to showcase their progress to the community.

The Thursday Preview Night offers an opportunity for families and local supporters to see the band’s work ahead of the 2025 season.