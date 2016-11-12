BETHALTO – As all good things, the 2016 marching season has come to a close for the young group of musicians from the Civic Memorial High School Marching Eagles.

Although the band honored their seniors during the football season, the group chose to have a celebration of their own to reflect upon their own competitive season while preparing for the concert season with their annual “Marchies with Munchies” event.

“We do all of this to celebrate the students as well as the parents for their hard work throughout the Marching Eagles’ 2016-2017 marching season,” Band Director Michaela Davis said.

The night gave the young musicians and color guard the opportunity to come together, look back at the season with nostalgia and chow down on some delicious ice cream sundaes with their friends and family members.

“It was good season, the kids worked hard. The best thing that I can say is that we have a young group that is about one-third freshman, but we worked hard as a team, which was our goal.”

In her inaugural season as director, Davis felt like the band welcomed her with open arms.

“I think they were all very open to me and who I am,” she said. “I hope that next year, we continue to move on just as smoothly.”

