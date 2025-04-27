MASCOUTAH – MidAmerica St. Louis Airport today announced a new record of more than 40,000 passengers served during the month of March, continuing an overall trend of positive passenger growth. The airport saw a 47% increase in passenger traffic compared to March 2024, when 27,000 passengers traveled through its terminal. This noteworthy milestone in passenger growth also marks a 23% increase from March 2022, which held the previous record of more than 32,000 passengers.

“The sustained growth at MidAmerica Airport is very exciting and it’s due to numerous factors,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “Passengers can count on easy access from Interstate 64, hassle-free parking and efficient airport and security operations, and they appreciate Allegiant’s strong route network serving several popular vacation spots at affordable rates.”

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport offers nonstop flights year-round or on a seasonal basis to a host of popular destinations, including Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Gulf Shores, Jacksonville, Knoxville, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Orlando/Sanford, Sarasota/Bradenton, Savannah, and Tampa Bay/St. Pete. Departures increased by 56% in March of this year compared to 2024, and with the new non-stop flights to Gulf Shores launching May 23, airport leadership is expecting a record-breaking summer ahead.

“This is a significant achievement for our airport, particularly as travel demand continues to grow and more people seek out new leisure destinations,” said Darren James, Director of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “We are excited to continue to add new routes and also are enthusiastic about the progress being made on our new General Aviation Facility and Federal Inspection Station which will enable the airport to attract additional aircraft and airlines and pave the way for the processing of international commercial flights.”

The new 25,277-square-foot facility is the latest development in a series of expansion and modification projects made at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport over the past few years to accommodate continuing passenger enplanement growth. A $34 million terminal expansion completed in June 2023 nearly doubled the size of the existing terminal and included a variety of amenities to enhance the experience for those traveling through the airport. An additional $37.7 million investment added nearly 3,100 linear feet of new Taxiway Lima pavement and a new Taxiway Bridge over Crooked Creek that was completed in the same summer. The project provided airfield access to an aviation business park on the south side of MidAmerica St. Louis Airport that is anchored by Boeing’s new $200 million, 300,000-square-foot production facility. There the company will begin building the MQ-25 Stingray, the Navy’s first operational, carrier-based, unmanned, aerial refueling aircraft in the coming months.

To learn more about MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, visit flymidamerica.com.

About MidAmerica St. Louis Airport??

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Illinois, in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Passenger service to a variety of popular destinations is offered by Allegiant. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64.? With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations. Tenants include Boeing, which has a manufacturing facility at the airport and North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.????

