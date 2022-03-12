Marathon Pipe Line Releases More About Work On Oil Spill Near Edwardsville Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) released more late Saturday morning about the crude oil spill near Edwardsville. MPL Communications Director Jamil T. Kheiry released these comments: Upon detecting the release Friday morning, March 11, MPL shut down the pipeline and deployed response resources.

Crude oil reached the Cahokia diversion channel, and MPL has deployed boom at several locations along the channel to contain it.

No injuries have been reported.

MPL has deployed air monitoring in the area as a precaution and has detected no hazardous level of emissions.

There are no water intakes or private wells in the immediate vicinity of the release.

MPL resources deployed to the area for cleanup activities include boom, vacuum trucks, skimmers, and excavating equipment. Additional personnel and equipment are en route to the location to assist in cleanup activities.

We are working with local, state, and federal agencies as we respond.

MPL’s top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit the environmental impact as we respond to the release and conduct cleanup activities.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.