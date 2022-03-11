EDWARDSVILLE - Marathon Petroleum Corporation issued a statement about a leak Friday afternoon from a portion of the Marathon Pipeline near the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Illinois State 159 in Edwardsville. The break is leaking crude oil into the Cahokia Canal.

First responders are at the scene near the intersection of Illinois State Route 143 and Illinois State Route 159.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation released this statement:

“Upon detecting the release, MPL shut down the pipeline and deployed response resources, including personnel and equipment that are on site. Crude oil has reached the Cahokia diversion channel, and MPL has deployed a boom to contain it.

"MPL has made relevant regulatory notifications. No injuries have been reported. MPL’s top priorities are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit the environmental impact as we respond to the crude oil release.”

Wanda Road from New Poag Road to Wagon Wheel Road is closed as the crew tends to the leak. Old Alton Road from Illinois State Route 143 to the west of the Cahokia Canal is also closed.

