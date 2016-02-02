EDWARDSVILLE – EHS student Mara Swapp, daughter of Maried Swapp, has been recognized by the Edwardsville Rotary Club as January's Student of the Month.

Nominated by her agricultural teacher John Davin, Swapp has used her passion for crop sciences to fill in leadership positions in the school’s Future Farmers of America organization. She was the group's treasurer during the 2014-2015 school year and currently serves as FFA’s President.

Swapp was also awarded the FFA Blue and Gold Award while she was serving as the organization’s treasurer

Along with her work with FFA, she also is a member of EHS’s Art Club and National Honors Society.

When she is not working with her peers on projects for FFA, she has a passion for horseback riding and enjoys giving lessons, as well as showing and training horses for competition. She also loves to paint and draw.

After her time at Edwardsville High School is complete, Swapp hopes to major in crop sciences at either the University of Illinois or Illinois State University. She also believes that she could potentially further her studies into graduate school and research plant genetics.

