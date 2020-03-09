Saint Louis Closet Co. has recently earned a Best of Houzz award in customer service. Originally rated at the highest level for client satisfaction by the HOUZZ community in 2015, this is their sixth year in a row receiving the recognition.

“Customer service is our company’s biggest strength,” said Jennifer Williams, owner. “This award further proves that we are continuing to create meaningful relationships with each home we visit.”

The annual Best of Houzz awards recognize the top-rated home pros and most popular designs on Houzz by category and area across the country and around the world. Professionals who have won a Best of Houzz award will have a special badge on their profile.

"In addition to a Design award, pros can earn a Service award for receiving positive reviews on their Houzz profile page," said