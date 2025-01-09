ALTON - The wildfires in Los Angeles have taken on pretty deep meaning over the last few days for my family.

Sierra Brannan, my 24-year-old daughter, has been in the middle of much of the chaos. Last night she had to evacuate her apartment because of close-by explosions and fire mayhem. She stayed the night last night at her other roommate's brother's home about 30 minutes away. I am greatly appreciative of his protection of both girls and opening his home.

Sierra returned to her apartment with her roommate Thursday morning as the evacuation order was, for now, halted. Thankfully, her apartment had not been damaged despite how close the wildfires had spread near her. She was so appreciative her home wasn't damaged and how nice her employers had been. Sierra packed her trunk with her most cherished keepsakes last night to escape the area.

I also wanted to salute the firefighters who are battling this atrocity. Firefighters and first responders redefine what it means be brave and have shown so much courage. This is probably the worst fire I have seen in my lifetime.

Near where my daughter works in Palisades, Calif., there is nothing but mass destruction. I am thankful she wasn't working there on Monday when much of the area was closed off. Many had to abandon their cars after being ordered out. In the end, many of the vehicles had to be bulldozed off the road. Some had to leave their vehicles on the highway and run to safety. This is so harrowing to think about.

More than 180,000 have received evacuation orders in L.A. Stars like Paris Hilton, Tom Hanks, John Goodman, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have apparently lost their homes in the massive blaze.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sierra has had Goldie Hawn as a customer at Cult Gala. Cult Gala has stores in East Hampton, N.Y., Melrose, Calif., Miami, New York, the Pacific Palisades and Saint Barthelemy. Sierra is devastated at Goldie's apparent loss of her home with Kurt Russell. Goldie has been so wonderful to my daughter as a customer and now an acquaintance. I have heard Adam Sandler's home in the Palisades was also damaged. Adam has an office near where Sierra works and has been so nice to her, often going to work with his beloved English bulldog, "Bagel" and paying a store visit. Sierra and I love Adam's movies; I don't think he has ever made a bad one.

Palisades Charter High School featured in "Teen Wolf," "Carrie," and "Freaky Friday" was seriously damaged because of the wildfires. Somehow, the store Sierra works for in the Palisades survived, but everything around it shows devastation from the fire. Sierra said it looks like "a warzone" from movies she has watched in her lifetime, it is that bad.

Sierra was going into another location of her business today, so her employers have been so good to her and her job is secure. She loves what she does in California. She has also loved clothing and almost has her master's degree at Missouri State University, she has only three credit hours left. This job is a perfect start for her career.

We have been dealing with a bad winter storm here in our region and we here at our business had to work through it to provide information to viewers, but that now seems mild compared to what they are experiencing in California.

I think what made me the most proud of my daughter on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, was when she told me and her mom, Victoria, on a three-person call, that she wanted to volunteer with the Red Cross and pass out food, supplies, anything to help the people who are suffering and without their homes and possessions. She has also been called in to assist her boss today, who has also been so kind to her.

I don't know if I have requested this before, but keep my daughter and all the other people near Los Angeles who are suffering so much right now in your thoughts and prayers. Also if you find legitimate ways to donate to causes to help the people in L.A., I know they would be very appreciated.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: