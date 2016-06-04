(Busch Stadium) Following his bullpen session before Saturday’s game, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Seth Maness was all smiles.

“It went well, pleased with a good place to start and excited to move on,” he shared.

Simulating as if he were getting ready to go into a game, Maness through 15-20 pitches in the session.

“I was trying to let a few go and see how it feels–everything feels good,” he said.

Out since May 13th with inflammation in his right elbow, Maness began throwing on flat ground while the Cardinals were on the recent road trip. Today was his first time returning to a mound.

Besides throwing a few with full velocity, Maness also threw all of his other pitches–including the sinker.

“It felt good,” he said. “I guess the main thing is to see how the hitters react to it and see if I can get some ground balls.”

The right-hander will throw another bullpen on Monday and provided there are no setbacks will then head out on a rehab assignment.

LOADED UP ON LEFTIES

–With San Francisco sending RHP Jeff Samardzija to the mound tonight, Mike Matheny has gone with a left-handed tilt for his lineup this evening as Brandon Moss will start in right field with Stephen Piscotty sliding over to center in place of Randal Grichuk.

Matt Adams, Matt Carpenter, and Kolten Wong are the other lefties in the lineup.

3B Matt Carpenter

SS Aledmys Diaz

LF Matt Holliday

CF Stephen Piscotty

1B Matt Adams

RF Brandon Moss

C Yadier Molina

2B Kolten Wong

P Michael Wacha

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports