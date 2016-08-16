St. Louis Cardinals reliever Seth Maness becomes the latest player to be knocked out of action as the team announced his placement on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow strain. He is the 12th Cardinals player to be placed on the disabled list since July 1st.

The move is retroactive to August 14th, the day after Maness yielded 2 runs (1 earned) on three hits in his appearance against Chicago. Prior to that, Maness had enjoyed a career-best 14.1 scoreless inning streak over 11 appearances from July 9 to August 12.

Article continues after sponsor message

Right-handed reliever Sam Tuivailala has been recalled from Memphis to join the team in Houston, where they open a two game series against the Astros tonight.

This is the second stint this season for Tuivailala with the Cardinals. He allowed three runs in 3.0 IP with three strikeouts in four relief appearances from July 3-26. At Memphis (AAA), the 23-year-old Tuivailala was 3-2 with a 5.44 ERA in 39 games (43. 0 IP) with 66 strikeouts and 19 walks. His 17 saves are tied for third in the Pacific Coast League.

Earlier this season, Maness was placed on the disabled list with inflammation in the same elbow (May 18-June 13).

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI