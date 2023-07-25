MATTOON — First Mid Bank & Trust is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mandy Lewis as its new Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Operations Officer. Lewis is making a transition from her previous role as EVP, Chief Deposit Services Officer within the organization, demonstrating First Mid's commitment to nurturing talent and fostering growth from within.

Lewis assumes the role previously held by Laurel Allenbaugh, who will be retiring at the end of the year. During Allenbaugh’s 33-year tenure at First Mid, she has served in multiple roles including Controller, Head of Retail, and Chief Operations Officer.

Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at First Mid, says, “Laurel’s invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication have been truly impactful to our entire organization. Laurel leaves behind a remarkable legacy, and we extend our heartfelt appreciation for her exceptional leadership. We will be sad to see her step away, but her retirement is well-deserved.” Having played a crucial role in driving growth and success in the organization's deposit services division, Lewis possesses a keen understanding of customer needs, operational efficiency, and technological advancements in the financial sector.

With over 22 years of invaluable banking industry experience, her expertise in marketing, deep product knowledge, and leadership in deposit customer service efforts position her well for Operations in today's dynamic banking environment. In her new role, Lewis will oversee all operational functions of First Mid, including deposits, loans, and facilities.

She will focus on driving excellence, process optimization, and enhancing customer experiences. Collaborating closely with fellow executive leadership, department heads, and cross-functional teams, Lewis will ensure seamless operations and alignment with strategic goals.

Dively says, “With this appointment, we are further strengthening our leadership team by leveraging the deep expertise and institutional knowledge Mandy has cultivated throughout her career. She has been an invaluable asset to our organization, leading our deposit services division with unparalleled dedication and expertise. First Mid remains steadfast in our commitment to providing exceptional financial services, fostering innovation, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. By playing a pivotal role in driving these strategic objectives, we are confident Mandy will excel in her new role as Chief Operations Officer.” "I am honored and excited to embrace the role of Chief Operations Officer at First Mid," says Lewis. "Having served as the Chief Deposit Services Officer, I am well-acquainted with our institution's values and operational landscape. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated teams to drive operational excellence, elevate customer experiences, and further propel First Mid's position as a leader in the financial industry." Lewis began her career with First Mid in 2001.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing Communications from Eastern Illinois University and is a graduate of the ABA Bank Marketing and Management School. Lewis was a member of the Mattoon Charleston Journal-Gazette’s 2011 Class of 20 Under 40 and has been recognized by the Illinois Business Journal as a Rising Star for career accomplishments. In 2013, she received the Chairman’s Award for Excellence, the highest honor an associate can receive at First Mid. Lewis serves several community organizations, currently sitting on the Eastern Illinois Business Advisory Board and the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Board. In addition, she is a past board member of Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters.

About First Mid Bancshares, Inc.: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, and First Mid Wealth Management Company. First Mid is a $6.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, and Texas, and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to our customers and communities and has done so over the last 158 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at firstmid.com.

