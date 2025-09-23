O’FALLON - Mandee Fischer is a committed student athlete.

For her hard work, Mandee Fischer is a College Prep Station Student of the Month for O’Fallon Township High School.

Fischer, a senior, has been a player on the girls soccer team since she was a freshman. She also runs cross country and serves as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Her academics are as strong as her athletics. Fischer is a member of Key Club and was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, which requires high grades and many hours of community service. She is an impressive, well-rounded member of the OTHS community.

She also works a part-time job and participates in soccer outside of her high school. She serves as a referee and School Board Operator as well as a Luke 18 Share Group Leader.

Fischer has received recognition for her accomplishments. Her soccer team secured the state championship in 2023 and 2025. She was also an all-conference nominee for the soccer team.

When she’s not busy with school or her extracurriculars, Fischer can be found drawing, hiking, running, and spending time with her loved ones. Just as they cheer her on in her sports, Fischer’s loved ones and teachers will be rooting for her in her next stage of life after high school.

“[I plan on] attending Illinois College and majoring in environmental science,” Fischer shared.

Congratulations to Mandee for this recognition from College Prep Station and O’Fallon Township High School!

