BUNKER HILL - ?To contend with a potentially dire shortage of personal protective equipment, State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) is asking Central Illinois residents to donate unused gear to their local health departments, hospitals, and first responders, or consider making hand-sewn masks for non-clinicians.

"In times of crisis, unity creates community resilience," Manar said. "Now is the time to unite behind our medical personnel and first responders who are on the front line in the fight against COVID-19. Their PPE supply is dwindling, and without adequate gear, they cannot fully protect themselves or their patients."

Health workers are in need of the following items:

Masks (N-95, earloop, and surgical)

Gowns (isolation and non-descriptive)

Gloves (nitrile, sterile and surgical)

Face shields and goggles

Infection control kits

Hand Sanitizer (at least 60% alcohol)

Disinfectant wipes

Thermometers (forehead only)

Individuals who have items on hand that they wish to donate should email ppe.donations@illinois.gov and include their address and the quantity of each item.

Individuals who would like to donate hand-sewn masks should use the following tutorials indicated by HSHS Medical Group and Memorial Health System:

Below is a list of area hospitals that have announced they are currently, or will soon begin, accepting hand-sewn face masks that have elastic or cotton straps, as well as their guidelines and instructions.

Sangamon County

PPE and hand-sewn masks donations to Memorial Health System, HSHS St. John's Hospital and HSHS Medical Group, Springfield Clinic, SIU Medicine and Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach can be dropped off 4930 LaVerna Rd. in Springfield starting March 25 from 1-4 p.m. After Wednesday, Mar. 25, donations will be accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until April 3.

Montgomery County

Article continues after sponsor message

For donations to St. Francis hospital in Litchfield, individuals can drop off their items at the Litchfield McDonalds restaurant and the Holiday Inn Express and Suites of Litchfield. Community members should not bring them into the hospital. Please use the designated drop off areas listed above. Bundle masks in no more than 25 increments in a sealed zip lock bag.

Madison County

Handmade mask donations to Anderson Hospital in Maryville can be dropped off at First Baptist Church Maryville, located at 7110 State Route 162 in Maryville. The collection bin will be available inside the main entrance Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, March 30th.

Macon County

The Macon County Crisis Communication Team announced on Tuesday that it is accepting donations of homemade masks on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and each of the two following Thursdays (April 2 and April 9, 2020) at the Decatur Civic Center drive-thru located at 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza in Decatur. The donations will be given to Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital. Do not bring donations directly to the hospitals or clinics.

Macoupin County

Carlinville Area Hospital is accepting donations of PPE and handmade masks. Items can be dropped off at the hospital’s entry screening area between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week. For large donations, call Melissa at 854-3141 x264 ahead of time to make arrangements.

Christian County

Taylorville Memorial Hospital has announced it is finalizing its donation process for homemade masks in cooperation with its community healthcare partners.

More like this: