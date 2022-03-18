ALTON - A man and a woman from Bowling Green, Ky., are charged with robbery for allegedly taking a car and house keys from an Alton man.

Jasmine C. Watley, 33, is accused of taking the car and the keys, as well as hitting a household member in the back with a metal rod. She was also charged with battery for hitting a woman over the head with a metal rod. The robbery charge is a felony; the other two charges are misdemeanors.

Also charged with the robbery of the same victim is Aaron A. Longstreet, 36, Bail for each suspect is $50,000. The incident was on Feb. 28. The charges were filed on March 15.

ALTON - Clarence Estelle, 30, of the 300 block of Big Arch Road, Alton, is charged with felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor domestic battery.

He allegedly damaged a 55-inch television of a woman on March 7. He is also accused of putting his hands on the victim’s throat and pushing her backward. Bail is set at $25,000.

ALTON - Jason W. Pellazari, 20, of the 300 block of Indiana Avenue, South Roxana, and Trent M. Sanders, 20, of the first block of North Lincoln Avenue, are charged with armed robbery.

They allegedly pointed a gun at a victim, 17, and took a metal chain. Bail was set at $100,000

The alleged robbery was on March 15. The charges were filed Thursday. Bail on each suspect was set at $100,000.

Sanders was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine.

GLEN CARBON - Fatima L. Flores, 39, of Granite City, was charged Thursday with contributing to the delinquency of a minor for allegedly taking a girl, 15, to Sam’s Club, 5 Illini Drive, for the purpose of committing a theft.

She is also charged with taking a 43-inch smart television, worth more than $300, from Sams’ Club. Bail was set at $15,000.

BETHALTO - Abigail L. Springman, 23, of the 200 block of Saint Mary’s Street, Bethalto, was charged with vehicular hijacking.

She allegedly took a 2021 Nissan Kicks from a man on March 4 by threatening force. Bail was set at $50,000. The alleged crime was on March 4. The charge was filed Thursday.

GLEN CARBON - Sheila M. Phillips, 39, of Centralia, was charged Thursday with felony retail theft.

She allegedly took a Keepsake Anise white gold ring from Walmart, 400 Junction Drive, on March 2. Bail was set at $15,000.

