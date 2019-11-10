Man With Apparent Medical Condition Flips Car on to Railroad Tracks Near Argosy
ALTON - A man who had an apparent medical condition overturned his car on to the railroad tracks outside Argosy Casino in Alton from Landmarks Boulevard in Alton around 3:35 p.m. Sunday.
The man was able to crawl out of the vehicle and was immediately helped by the Alton Fire Department rescue team and Alton Police. He was transported to the hospital, but thankfully appeared to suffer only minor injuries, Alton Fire Department Official said.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.