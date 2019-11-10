ALTON - A man who had an apparent medical condition overturned his car on to the railroad tracks outside Argosy Casino in Alton from Landmarks Boulevard in Alton around 3:35 p.m. Sunday.

The man was able to crawl out of the vehicle and was immediately helped by the Alton Fire Department rescue team and Alton Police. He was transported to the hospital, but thankfully appeared to suffer only minor injuries, Alton Fire Department Official said.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.