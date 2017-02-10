ALTON - Alton Police and Fire Departments rushed to the 800 block of Fountain Street in Alton on Friday afternoon after a call came in that a man was shot.

“A man on Fountain Street claiming to have been shot in the leg does not appear to have life-threatening injuries,” Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said.

The chief continued: "It was not a random act of violence. It appears to be domestic-related. People are being interviewed by officers."

The chief said no further information will be given out until charges are presented or the investigation is complete.

 

