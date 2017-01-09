ST. LOUIS - A 21-year-old man pointed a gun at police and was shot and killed by an officer around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Page in North St. Louis.

Officers were chasing a stolen car with three inside, when the car flipped, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. Then, the driver pointed a gun at one of the officers, which at the time an officer shot him. The suspect with a gun was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said there were no officers injured in the incident.

The incident was near the Ranken campus in St. Louis and it it immediately went on lockdown, which was in time halted.

 

