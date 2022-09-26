ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a homicide in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road in the North County Precinct which resulted in the death of a male.

On September 23, 2022, at 3:52 PM, officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a vehicle accident in the 12600 block of Spanish Pond Road. Officers responded and located a vehicle that had struck a utility pole. Two individuals were inside the vehicle. A male subject was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital and pronounced deceased. A female subject suffered minor injuries related to the traffic accident.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Edlor and was the result of a robbery.

The deceased victim is identified as Tayvion Whitby, 16, of the 4500 block of Morganford Avenue, St. Louis, MO.

The investigation is very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

