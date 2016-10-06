EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced a 50-year prison sentence in connection with the murder of an inmate at the Madison County Jail. Terrence T. Lee (d.o.b. 05/24/1984) plead guilty to one count of murder and one count of armed robbery today.

"With this lengthy prison sentence, this violent individual will remain locked up behind bars where he belongs. The defendant will be in his seventies before he is first eligible for release,” said Gibbons.

State's Attorney Gibbons filed the murder charges against Lee on July 19 in connection with the death of an inmate, John E. Newsome Sr., at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville. Following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, Lee was charged with first-degree murder (Class M Felony). Both the victim and the defendant were inmates at the jail.

Gibbons commended the excellent work of the Madison County Sherriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police for their quick response and thorough investigation of the incident. Gibbons also thanked his prosecutors from the Violent Crimes Unit, First Assistant Jennifer Mudge and Assistant State’s Attorney Rachelle Crowe, along with the Madison County Coroner’s Office for their tireless work that went into solving the case.

Lee, of Jennings, Mo., is a co-defendant along with Robinson, in the robbery and death of Kenneth Deal in 2014. Lee was charged with Armed Robbery, a Class X felony, on May 27, 2014 and plead guilty this morning in front of Associate Judge Neil Schroeder who handed down Lee’s 50-year prison sentence.

Gibbons also thanked the Madison Police Department, the Brooklyn Police Department and all of the law enforcement agencies and medical personnel who assisted with the investigation of Deals’ murder.

Maximum penalty for a murder conviction is 20-60 years in prison in which the defendant will be required to serve 100 percentof the sentence. Robinson’s case is still pending. The charges against Robinson are based upon probable cause.

The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

