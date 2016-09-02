Man taken into custody after shots allegedly fired
PALMYRA - A man has been taken into custody by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department after shots were allegedly fired in the direction of someone who called in a report.
The Macoupin County Sheriff's Department responded at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to Fairview Farm Road north of Palmyra and taken into custody was David W. Huson, 52, of Palmyra.
Huson has been charged by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department with possession of a weapon by a felon and disorderly conduct.
Bond for Huson has been set in Macoupin County Court at $30,000.
