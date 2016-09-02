PALMYRA - A man has been taken into custody by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department after shots were allegedly fired in the direction of someone who called in a report.

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Department responded at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to Fairview Farm Road north of Palmyra and taken into custody was David W. Huson, 52, of Palmyra.

Article continues after sponsor message

Huson has been charged by the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department with possession of a weapon by a felon and disorderly conduct.

Bond for Huson has been set in Macoupin County Court at $30,000.

More like this: