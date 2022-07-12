MEDORA - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies were called to a domestic situation in the 31000 block of State Highway 267 in Medora at 2:41 p.m. on Monday.

The Jersey Sheriff’s Office was assisted by ILEAS, Illinois State Police, IDOT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Jersey Ambulance, and Medora Fire and Rescue in the situation.

Jersey Sheriff Mike Ringhausen thanked the law enforcement agencies who were there to assist in the domestic situation that went well into the evening. It ended around 9:12 p.m. when the man surrendered himself without incident. Traffic on Highway 267 was rerouted until the man surrendered.

Joshua J. Hearn, 33, has been charged with Intimidation and a felony, Sheriff Ringhausen said.

A wife and children left the situation and were on the roadway when Jersey County Sheriff’s Office arrived and was safe, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said there were weapons involved in the case, and the man had issued some threats toward law enforcement. The man is in custody at the Jersey County Jail.

