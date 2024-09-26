Man Suffers Leg Injury In Alton Motorcycle-Vehicle Collision, Transported To Hospital
ALTON - A man was transported to an area hospital with a leg injury following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Ninth and Piasa in Alton around 2 p.m. on Thursday, according to Alton Battalion Chief Tom House.
Authorities said the accident occurred when one vehicle rear-ended another that was stopped at the intersection.
House confirmed that the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Further details about the incident were not immediately available.
The accident remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department.
