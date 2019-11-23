STAUNTON - A man was struck at 126 Illinois Route 4, near Staunton on Friday night while attempting to remove his daughter's pet goose from the roadway.

Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta, F-ABMDI, said a northbound vehicle struck the man - Brian Cox, 44, of Sawyerville, while he was still on the roadway. Cox stained massive head trauma during the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:20 p.m. by Macoupin County Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya.

Article continues after sponsor message

Toxicology results are pending.

The Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld will be in charge of funeral arrangements.