Man Struck, Killed, While Removing Daughter's Pet Goose from Roadway
STAUNTON - A man was struck at 126 Illinois Route 4, near Staunton on Friday night while attempting to remove his daughter's pet goose from the roadway.
Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta, F-ABMDI, said a northbound vehicle struck the man - Brian Cox, 44, of Sawyerville, while he was still on the roadway. Cox stained massive head trauma during the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:20 p.m. by Macoupin County Deputy Coroner Anthony Kravanya.
Toxicology results are pending.
The Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld will be in charge of funeral arrangements.