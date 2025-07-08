FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — A 48-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle late Monday night in Fairview Heights, according to police.

Officers with the Fairview Heights Police Department responded at approximately 11:32 p.m. July 7, 2025, to the area of Frank Scott Parkway and Arbor Meadows after receiving a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found the man lying unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael B. Touchette of Belleville was fatally struck by a vehicle, the St. Clair County Coroner's Office said. The Metro East Crash Assistance Team was called to assist with the investigation. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Preliminary findings indicate the pedestrian was in the lane of traffic at the time of the collision. There is no indication the driver was impaired or violated any traffic laws.

Article continues after sponsor message

Earlier that evening, the pedestrian had multiple interactions with law enforcement. At about 7:41 p.m., Monday, a Fairview Heights officer warned him after seeing him walking in the roadway. At 8:52 p.m., he was identified as a suspect in a retail theft at a local business. The store declined to press charges and only requested the return of merchandise, which was recovered. No arrest was made. Later, at 10:17 p.m., a neighboring police agency issued him a second warning for walking in the roadway.

Law enforcement said walking in the roadway is not an arrestable offense and is subject only to citation. Because the retail establishment declined to pursue charges, authorities were unable to arrest the man for theft.

The deceased’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The Fairview Heights Police Department expressed condolences to the family and appreciation to first responders who assisted at the scene.

More like this: