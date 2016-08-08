ALTON- A man is in stable condition after being stabbed early Monday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the incident occurred around closing time at Riverside Saloon on Broadway in Alton. He said two men were in an altercation, but did not comment on the reason. He said one man had a knife and the other did not. The man who was stabbed was sent to Alton Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Charges have yet to be filed, and Simmons said the man who allegedly did the stabbing is not in police custody.

Detectives from the Alton Police Department were called to the scene after 3 a.m. Monday morning to investigate. No names have been released at this time.

More like this: