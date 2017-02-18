ALTON – Alton Police said a man was shot at 5th and Central in Alton on Saturday afternoon.

The victim did have what appeared to be a gun-shot wound to the shoulder. He did not suffer serious internal damage to his shoulder or exit wound. The victim had an Alton address, police said Saturday night.

Police said the male suspect was driving a red Pontiac Grand Prix when he pulled up to where the victim was standing. After what police described as an altercation, the victim was shot in the shoulder.

Police said the man was transported to a local hospital, but his injury was not life threatening.

The case and investigation is ongoing and more details will be released later.

Anyone with any additional information can contact Alton Police at (618) 463-3505.

