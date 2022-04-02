ALTON - Christopher M. Duncan, 36, of the 1200 block of Rixon Avenue, Alton, was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a count of unlawful restraint and aggravated battery.

He allegedly fired a shot from a handgun into a house in the 3100 block of Edgewood Avenue while the home was occupied. He was also accused of firing at a specific woman. The shooting occurred in February or March, according to court documents. Duncan was charged Thursday.

Duncan was also accused of pinning the woman to the floor by threatening her with a handgun. He was also accused of hitting the woman in the head with the gun. Bail was set at $200,000.

ALTON - Larry A. Stark, 41, of Alton, was charged with burglary for allegedly entering the Ursuline Convent, 845 Danforth St., Alton, with the intent to commit a theft.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine for allegedly possessing less than five grams of the drug. Bail was set at $45,000.

ALTON - Collin G. Wood, 25, of the 600 block of Anderson Avenue, Alton, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on March 28. Bail was set at $30,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Derron W. Hopkins, 30, of St. Louis was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He allegedly illegally carried a .40-caliber handgun on March 30. The charge was filed on Thursday. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Cody M. Huddleston Gibbs, 22, of the 600 block of Anderson Avenue, Alton, was charged Thursday with two counts of burglary and two counts of unlawful use of a credit card.

He allegedly entered a home in the 2600 block of Krum Street and a 2015 GMC Sierra in the 500 block of Bond Street on March 28 with the intent to commit a theft. He was also accused of using fraudulent credit cards on March and Feb. 22. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Benjamin C. Etner, 42, of the 1900 block of Brown Street, Alton, was charged Thursday with armed robbery.

He allegedly took $10 from an individual while armed with a knife and threatened the use of force. Bail was set at $200,000.

