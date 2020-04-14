GODFREY - A man was seriously injured around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at the train track in the 6300 block of Lake Drive in Godfrey.

The man was an employee of Kansas City Southern. It is not known exactly how the injuries occurred yet, Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, said.

Survival Flight flew into the nearby business parking lot of Lake Drive Logistics and the injured man was rushed to the helicopter and taken to a St. Louis area hospital. Dimitroff said the man's injuries were "serious."

Article continues after sponsor message

Dimitroff is waiting for full information before he releases any more about the cause of what he classified "an accident."

More information to come.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: