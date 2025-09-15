ALTON - A man was seriously injured late Sunday night, Sept. 14, 2025, after being trapped beneath his vehicle following a rollover crash in the 800 block of Oakwood in Alton.

Firefighters responded quickly to the scene at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call reporting the rollover crash with the vehicle on top of the victim. Firefighters said upon arrival, they found the man lying beside the overturned vehicle.

According to officials, a group of bystanders who heard the crash came to the man’s aid and lifted the vehicle to free him before first responders arrived.

The injured man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash.