EAST ST. LOUIS - Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced that Michael L. Jackson, III, 21, of Shiloh, Illinois, was sentenced today in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois to 148 months in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $300 special assessment and $917 in restitution for charges stemming from two armed robberies which occurred at Midwest Petroleum in Shiloh in December of 2011 and March of 2014.

Evidence at trial showed that on Dec. 21, 2011, Jackson entered Midwest Petroleum located at 1551 Hartman Lane wielding a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He was wearing a ski mask which covered his entire face, and the clerk was unable to make any kind of identification. He fled southbound on foot and discarded the clothing and ski mask he wore during the robbery in a field adjacent to Midwest Petroleum.

On March 13, 2014, Jackson again entered Midwest Petroleum, brandished a firearm, and demanded money and Newport cigarettes from the clerk. He again was wearing a ski mask which covered his entire face, and the clerk was unable to make any kind of identification. He fled southbound on foot and discarded the clothing and ski mask he wore during the robbery in the same field adjacent to Midwest Petroleum. Investigators from the Shiloh Police Department found the clothing after each robbery and collected it as evidence.

In listening to the surveillance videos, Shiloh investigators believed the robber was Jackson based upon the voice. The clothes worn and discarded in the field from both robberies were submitted to the Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory for DNA testing, and Jackson’s DNA was found on all of the clothing tested.