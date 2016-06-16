EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man was sentenced today to 40 years in prison following his conviction on 2012 criminal sexual assault charges.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons praised today’s sentence, “The heinous actions by this man caused an immeasurable amount of suffering to this young victim, and now he will spend what we hope will be the rest of his life in prison.”

James A. Steele (d.o.b. 9/22/67) was convicted by a Madison County jury on April 14, 2016, of two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child (Class X Felony) for his 2012 assault.

Assistant State's Attorneys Kathleen Nolan, head of the Children’s Justice Division, and Ali Foley presented medical evidence during the trial, including DNA, to support the State’s charges against Steele. Following a two-day trial, the jury deliberated approximately 90 minutes before returning a guilty verdict on both counts against Steele.

Gibbons expressed his admiration and appreciation to everyone involved in the successful investigation and prosecution of the case, “The bravery shown by this young victim allowed the Children’s Justice Division, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and local law enforcement to work together to secure justice for her with the hope that she will find healing in the future.”

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced Steele to 20 years each on the two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. Steele has been in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville since being charged on May 9, 2013. He will be required to serve at least 85% of the sentences, which will run consecutively.





