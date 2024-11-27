HARTFORD — A man was rescued early Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, after becoming trapped inside a garbage truck’s compactor, prompting a response from the Hartford Fire Department and assistance from the Roxana Fire Department.

At approximately 4 a.m. on Nov. 27, emergency services were alerted to the situation. The initial call did not specify injuries or the exact location of the man, but upon arrival, firefighters discovered he was stuck inside the truck. The driver of the vehicle reported seeing the man on the truck's camera, waving his arms for help.

Firefighters set up ladders to access the truck and reached the man, who complained of severe leg pain and was unable to move. An ambulance was requested, and additional manpower was called in from the Roxana Fire Department. An initial assessment revealed no broken bones or other abnormalities, but concerns about potential internal injuries arose after it was determined the truck had compacted trash while the man was inside.

To facilitate rapid transport to a medical facility, a medical helicopter was summoned and landed in a field near the Hartford Community Center. Emergency crews blocked off Rand Avenue to ensure safety during the operation. However, while in the ambulance, the patient declined helicopter transport. As a result, the helicopter departed without him, and he was subsequently transported by ambulance to a trauma hospital in St. Louis.

The Hartford Fire Department did not receive any information about the man’s identity or condition following the incident. All fire crews were later put back in service, and roads were reopened for traffic.

In a statement, the Hartford Fire Department expressed gratitude to the Roxana Fire Department for their assistance during the unusual rescue operation and wished the man a swift recovery.

