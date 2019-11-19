Man Punches Two Firefighters, One Drops Him During Car Fire
NORTH ST. LOUIS - In a startling act, a car fire victim punched two firefighters as his car burned because he thought they were too slow arriving Friday night at Shreve and Natural Bridge in North St. Louis.
The car owner was identified as Terrence Lambert. One of the firefighters dodged a punch and dropped the attacker to the ground.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The man was taken into custody and neither the firefighters or man needed treatment.
SEE VIDEO:
More like this: