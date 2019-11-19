

NORTH ST. LOUIS - In a startling act, a car fire victim punched two firefighters as his car burned because he thought they were too slow arriving Friday night at Shreve and Natural Bridge in North St. Louis.

The car owner was identified as Terrence Lambert. One of the firefighters dodged a punch and dropped the attacker to the ground.

Article continues after sponsor message

The man was taken into custody and neither the firefighters or man needed treatment.

SEE VIDEO:

More like this: