PLAINVIEW - The Macoupin County Coroner Brad B. Targhetta said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a train/vehicle accident in Plainview at 5:32 p.m. Thursday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coroner's office said it was was notified at 5:06 p.m. of a train/vehicle accident in Plainview. The victim was identified as Ronald E. Vallery, 67, of Plainview.

"Ronald’s vehicle was traveling spout on the Plainview Blacktop when it left the roadway overturning until it came to a stop on its wheels," Targhetta said. "The vehicle continued in the railroad right of way until it came to a rest on the railroad tracks. A northbound freight train approached and impacted the vehicle before witnesses could remove Ronald from his vehicle."

The coroner said an autopsy is scheduled, and no funeral home information is available at this time.

More like this:

ILETSB Chairman Smoot’s Statement on Impact of Crisis Intervention Team Training
Feb 10, 2025
100 Years Ago: 9-Year-Old Boy Stows Away on Alton Train
Feb 20, 2025
Emotional Trauma Resurfaces For Mother After Brooklyn, IL., Spike-Strips Incident
Mar 27, 2025
Local Authorities Respond To Vehicle-School Bus Accident In Godfrey
3 days ago
Cahokia Heights State Rep. Schmidt Files Legislation to Waive Vehicle Registration Fees for Active-Duty Military Personnel
Mar 28, 2025

 