PLAINVIEW - The Macoupin County Coroner Brad B. Targhetta said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a train/vehicle accident in Plainview at 5:32 p.m. Thursday.

The coroner's office said it was was notified at 5:06 p.m. of a train/vehicle accident in Plainview. The victim was identified as Ronald E. Vallery, 67, of Plainview.

"Ronald’s vehicle was traveling spout on the Plainview Blacktop when it left the roadway overturning until it came to a stop on its wheels," Targhetta said. "The vehicle continued in the railroad right of way until it came to a rest on the railroad tracks. A northbound freight train approached and impacted the vehicle before witnesses could remove Ronald from his vehicle."

The coroner said an autopsy is scheduled, and no funeral home information is available at this time.

