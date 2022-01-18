WOOD RIVER - A 31-year-old man allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at two police officers and he was shot and later died at a St. Louis hospital.

The incident started after a woman working at the VP Gas Station on Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road was closing around 2 a.m. Tuesday and noticed a man with a gun. The woman alerted police to the situation and shortly after another woman called 911 to report a man armed with a weapon on her porch in Wood River. The man fit the description of the first person described to police.

The man returned to the gas station and sat next to a space heater and backpack and then pulled the gun.

One of the officers involved is from East Alton Police Department and the other is from the Wood River Police Department.

The man who was shot was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital where he died.

The Illinois State Police have been called to investigate the shooting.

