SOUTH ROXANA - A man led South Roxana Police, Wood River Police, and other law enforcement agencies on a scary chase Tuesday, Sept. 11, where speeds topped in excess of 100 mph from the Illinois side to Missouri before spike strips deflated his vehicle's tires in Bridgeton, Mo.

A warrant was issued for Bryce A. Reeder, 19, of South Roxana, for charges of Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicle and two counts of Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer with a bond set at $100,000. Reader is still in custody at the jail currently.

At 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 11, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The driver of the vehicle after the call was recognized by the police officer as Bryce Reader, who had an active felony warrant for Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicle and failure to comply with drug court. Within the initial moments of the pursuit, Reader was able to avoid spike strips that were deployed by the Wood River Police Department. Reader led the police on a pursuit in excess of 100 mph through Missouri. There were numerous police departments involved in the pursuit including St. Louis County Helicopter.

Reader allegedly continued to try and ram police vehicles throughout the pursuit. A police department in Missouri was able to successfully deploy two separate spike strips which deflated both passenger-side tires. Reader continued fleeing at speeds of 80 mph while driving on the rims of the car, South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said.

Reader eventually bailed out of the car in Bridgeton, Mo., where the Wood River Police Departments K-9 was able to secure Reader to the ground until officers were able to take him into custody. Reader was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later confined at the Madison County Jail. The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office for charges.

South Roxana Chief Coles said Reader not only put himself, law enforcement, and countless citizens in Illinois and Missouri at risk because he did not want to be held accountable for his actions.

“I hope at the end of the day, the lives of everyone who was put in jeopardy are considered when this case goes to court,” Chief Coles said. “I would like to thank all the police departments who were involved in assisting the South Roxana Police Department with the pursuit and successful apprehension of Mr. Reader.”

