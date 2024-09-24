CASEYVILLE – A 64-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while pushing his bicycle in the 1600 block of Black Lane in Caseyville, according to authorities.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a suspect in the case as the driver fled the scene. The Illinois State Police Reconstruction team was called in to investigate the incident.

Deputies were dispatched to the Black Lane location on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, after receiving a report of a man down alongside the roadway.

The victim has been identified as Benigno Torres.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville from the scene with severe injuries, where he later died.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have information to contact the sheriff's office at (618) 277-3505.