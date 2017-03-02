GRANITE CITY - A man is dead after sustaining a stab wound in a March 1, 2017, incident in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue.



According to a release from the Granite City Police Department from Thursday, March 2, 2017, police have one suspect in custody and is continuing to investigate the matter.

In the release, police said they were currently investigating a "disturbance" in a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Ave. Following that disturbance, a man was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center for treatment, before ultimately succumbing to those injuries.

At this time, police are not releasing the names involved. The release also stated the police are not searching for any additional suspects regarding the case.

More information will be released after police seek charges through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office on Friday.

