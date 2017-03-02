GRANITE CITY - A man is dead after sustaining a stab wound in a March 1, 2017, incident in the 2500 block of Madison Avenue. 

According to a release from the Granite City Police Department from Thursday, March 2, 2017, police have one suspect in custody and is continuing to investigate the matter.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the release, police said they were currently investigating a "disturbance" in a residence in the 2500 block of Madison Ave. Following that disturbance, a man was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center for treatment, before ultimately succumbing to those injuries. 

At this time, police are not releasing the names involved. The release also stated the police are not searching for any additional suspects regarding the case. 

More information will be released after police seek charges through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office on Friday. 

More like this:

Pretrial Release Denied For Man Charged With Aggravated Battery Of Alton Police Officer
Mar 27, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
Mar 30, 2025
Missouri Man Charged In Maryville Laundromat Burglary
Mar 12, 2025
Madison Man Charged In Granite City Burglary, Battery Case
Mar 14, 2025
Brighton, Granite City Men Charged In Burglary Case Involving Stolen Tools
Feb 27, 2025

 