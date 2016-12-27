EAST ALTON - An Alton man was killed after striking a tree near VanPreter Park near the 100 block of East Main Street in East Alton.

Jacob Dailey, 25, of the 600 block of Olmstead in Alton was killed when a 1994 GMC Safari he was driving collided with a tree near the park. East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton said firefighters extricated Dailey from the vehicle and took him to a local hospital. Carlton said Dailey died either in transport or soon after arriving at the hospital.

Carlton said he was unsure of the cause of the crash, but said alcohol and speed may have been factors. He said a witness told police the van was traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with the tree.

