GRANITE CITY - A man was rushed to a St. Louis Hospital around 10 a.m. Sunday, March 5, 2017, following an accident at a rail-yard at the U.S. Steel location in Granite City.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner's Office said Timothy Dagon, 42, was pronounced dead at 12:31 p.m. Sunday at St. Louis University Hospital after being involved in an accident at the U.S. Steel location in Granite City around 10 a.m. Sunday. A representative from that office said a cause of death could not be released at this time, citing the death certificate had yet to be signed. That representative could not comment to where Dagon lived, but the St. Louis Post Dispatch is reporting Dagon has a Granite City address.

According to a press release from Granite City Police Detective Lt. Nicholas Novacich, the incident is currently under investigation, but he said both in the release and in an interview the incident appears to be an accident, and no foul play is suspected. He said police are not releasing the name of the victim, however.

A representative from the Madison County Coroner's Office said she was not able to release any information regarding the death, but confirmed a man was transported to a St. Louis hospital following an incident at the U.S. Steel location in Granite City.

U.S. Steel Corporate Communications Manager, Erin DiPietro, sent the following statement via email. She said the organization had not released the man's name "out of respect for the family."

"Yesterday [March 5] at approximately 10 a.m. local time, there was an incident at U. S. Steel's Granite City Works in the rail yard area of the plant that resulted in an employee fatality. The employee's family has been notified.

"An investigation into the incident is underway, and we will work closely with the United Steelworkers and relevant government agencies throughout the process. We have also activated our Employee Assistance Program to offer their services to the employee's family and coworkers.



"No further details regarding the incident are available at this time. Our deepest sympathies are with the employee's family and his coworkers."

