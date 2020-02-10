Man is Taken in Custody After Domestic Incident on Central
February 10, 2020 9:43 AM February 10, 2020 9:56 AM
ALTON - Alton Police responded to a domestic situation at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 1900 block of Central Avenue.
After an altercation with a woman, a man broke through the glass on a coffee table and encountered an injury, Alton Police said. He ran out of the house to Ridge Street, where police took him into custody.
There was no word yet on charges against the man.
