EDWARDSVILLE — Cory L. Osborne, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder today in a Madison County Court.

Jury selection began Monday, March 6th. The trial began Tuesday morning with testimony from several witnesses including several officers from the Granite City Police Department, Detective Brian Koberna with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department among many others.

The jury began deliberating around 11:30 a.m. today before returning with their verdict 3-1/2 hours later.

“Stacie and her loved ones deserve justice and we are very thankful that the jurors have provided it with their verdict today.

"This great success is the result of a combination of extraordinary investigation and trial work," Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons said. "I want to commend the excellent investigative work by the Granite City Police Department, Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County Coroner and the Illinois State Police.

"Working together with our trial team of Assistant State's Attorneys Crystal Uhe and Lauren Heischmidt, this team of professionals achieved a great victory for Stacie, her family and for the people of our community. I look forward to seeing this murderer locked behind bars for the rest of his life so the victims and our community can heal from this terrible tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the victims as they seek healing.”

Assistant State's Attorneys Crystal Uhe and Lauren Heischmidt, both of the Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case in front of Associate Judge Kyle Napp. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody of the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where he will remain until sentencing.

Osborne faces 45 years – Life for First-Degree Murder (Class M Felony). A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a Pre-Sentencing Investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.

