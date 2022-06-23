ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Walter Hopson, 39 years of age, of the 2400 block of Mill Valley Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63033, for Robbery First Degree and Stealing from a Financial Institution. A mugshot of Hopson is attached. Hopson is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On May 7, 2022, the Defendant entered the US Bank (11100 Larimore Road) and threatened the clerk by stating that he had a gun while asking for money. The Defendant appropriated approximately $12,000 in that robbery.

On May 14, 2022, the Defendant entered First Bank (4090 N Highway 67) and instructed the clerk to fill a bag with US currency. After the clerk complied, the Defendant jumped over the bank counter and instructed the bank staff to take him to the bank’s vault while advising staff that he did not want to hurt anyone. The Defendant was escorted to the vault and proceeded to steal approximately $75,000 from the bank.

Article continues after sponsor message

Through a tip, police were able to determine that the Defendant left the state shortly after the theft from First Bank. Further, police were able to determine that the Defendant had an ankle monitoring device removed a day prior to the May 7, 2022 robbery.

A search of the Defendant’s house revealed clothing and gloves that matched those worn by the Defendant on the May 14, 2022 stealing.

Acquaintances of the Defendant further advised police that still images taken from both the May 7th and May 14th thefts closely resemble the Defendant.

The Defendant is currently on parole for three counts of Robbery First Degree relative to 11sl-cr0008601 and the Defendant was out on bond relative an Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (21SL-CR04118) – a condition of that bond was EHD (Electronic Home Detention) which the Defendant removed prior to the robbery on May 7th.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

More like this: